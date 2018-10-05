Youth Olympics: Coach expects good outing in table tennis

The national table tennis coach, Nosiru Bello, on Thursday said that he was optimistic of a good outing from the Nigerian athletes in the sport at the 2018 Youth Olympics in Argentina.

Bello expressed the optimism while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on telephone from Argentina on Thursday.

NAN reports that Esther Oribamise and Azeez Sholake will feature in table tennis at the Games which holds from Oct. 6 to Oct. 18 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

He said the players had adequate training and the required exposure to enable them to compete favourably with other participants in the competition.

“We arrived in Argentina safely; the players are trying to acclamatise in spite of the hectic journey.

“The players have prepared well, and have been exposed to a lot of competitions both at home and abroad.

“The draws for table tennis will hold on Oct. 6, and we are hoping for a favourable grouping,” he said.

Bello lauded the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development for including table tennis among the sports the country would participate in at the Games.

NAN reports that the first batch of athletes and officials departed the country on Oct. 2, while the second batch is expected to depart for the Games on Oct. 10.

Nigeria will also participate in seven other sports, including athletics, badminton, rowing and canoeing, wrestling, golf and boxing.