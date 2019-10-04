The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare has relocated his office to the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

Dare stated that the move, , was in line with the his promise to ensure that the nation’s sports facilities are restored to become fully functional.

He made the disclosure in a statement by Mr Ramon Balogun, Assistant Director, Press in the ministry.

He said that with the move, he has made good on his earlier promise to keep a close tab on the revitalisation of Nigeria’s sporting facilities.

Buhari tasks S/Africans, Nigerians on tolerance, adherence to local laws



“It is also a sharp departure from what has been regarded as the norm in the past,” he said.

The Minister indicated that he will be working sometimes days of the week from the stadium.

He asserted that the Youth and Sports ministry was a critical artery to Nigeria’s human capital development, adding, that 13 Ministries have youth development as part of their budgets and mandate.

The ministry according to him, will leverage on the pivotal advantage expressed in the National Youth Policy for socio-economic empowerment of our youths.

He emphasised the importance of communication to youth and sports development, while urging the press unit of the Ministry to improve on its professionalism by reporting events timely and accurately with authentic and approved facts before disseminating to the Nigerian public.

He also reemphasised his determination to give the youth component of the ministry’s mandate massive attention.

(NAN)