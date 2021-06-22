You’re backbone of Nigeria, pillar of APC, Buhari tells party’s youths

Tom Okpe, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has described Youths of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the strong pillar of the party, saying that they are the backbone of the nation.

The President, speaking at the first APC Progressives Youth Conference, 2021 with theme: “The Future is a Decision, Our decision, Our Future” held at the International Conference Center Abuja on Monday also, commended the party acting National Youth Leader, Barr Ismael Ahmed for his leadership role especially, for “convening this maiden event.”

President Buhari, represented by Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha said: “You are, and remain a strong pillar of our party the APC but, also, a backbone of our nation.

“Let me commend our national youth leader, Barr Ismael Ahmed for his leadership, and especially for convening this maiden event.

“I recall Ismael’s visit along with some of you in February this year to present a well-thought out document containing succinct recommendations on how we can address issues of our national development and challenges from the youth wing of the APC.

“This document is undergoing a thorough review for implementation in a manner that will result in the best and most appropriate solution for our country,” the President informed.

President Buhari while declaring the Youth Conference opened, further commended the youths for all its efforts and contributions towards development of the party, and the country in general pointing that; “as evident through supporting and defending this administration as well as propagating positive messages that will lead to development and unity of this country.

“I and indeed, other elected and appointed members of this administration are all proud of the work that you do as partners, in our efforts to restore our nation to its glorious and enviable position.

“I also appreciate your doggedness and personal sacrifice, resolute spirit for this tireless work which often goes unrecognized and unrewarded.

“As you are all aware, our party places premium on the participation and contribution of our youths to governance at all levels, as under my administration, I have removed all hindrances,” he said.

In his remarks, National Chairman, Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni stated that the event is coming at a time when the party is undergoing complete rebirth, recovery, rehabilitation, rejuvenation and repositioning.

He observed that it is a fact that “the future of our great party, the APC and indeed, the country, lies in our youths, so, we cannot afford to discard the youth in affairs of the party,” he said.

“We must invest in the youths for a better future for the party and country this conference and theme are both strategic and timely for a prosperous future for the party and our beloved country.

“As you are all aware, the party has in the last 12 months been administered by the CECPC which I am opportune to lead due to problems and internal squabbles that had bedeviled the party.

“I am pleased to say that collectively, we have rescued a troubled party that was heading towards imminent collapse and disintegration, to a very strong, solid, reliable and ever growing political party.”

Buni further said: “You have throughout the turbulent times remained progressively united to the course of the party. The CECPC had during the reconciliation process found the APC youth very cooperating to our collective approach to rebuilding the party.

“This, also, explains why the Caretaker committee under my leadership took a deliberate position of engaging the youth in every process as part of our strategic approach to youth engagement, a committee on youth, women and people with special needs constituted, during the membership registration and revalidation exercise.

“I am glad to say that reports reaching my office indicated that the active roles played by the youth contributed massively to the success of the membership registration and revalidation exercise,” adding; “Indeed, you have the future.”

He therefore, advised the youths to exploit all available opportunities to assiduously work towards promoting National unity, democracy and dialogue.

“I assure you of the support of the party in investing in the unity and future of Nigeria.

“As the most energetic segment of the population, retrogressive elements with evil interests in causing confusion, creating and fanning hate and disunity will always rely on you to achieve such negative and unpatriotic tendencies and will destroy your future.

“You must resist them. You should never allow yourselves to be used as tools in the hands of these treacherous elements.

“Let me also use this opportunity to express the profound appreciation of the Caretaker Committee for the support and cooperation we enjoy from President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osibanjo and all members of the National Executive Committee, my dear colleagues in the Progressives Governors Forum, the APC caucus in the National Assembly, other key stakeholders, the Youth and Women groups and the entire members of APC across the country.

“Your support to the committee has translated into the rebirth of a new APC that gives every member a true sense of belonging and pride. Our party has no doubt repositioned itself as Nigeria’s leading party and Africa’s largest political party.

“I also want to assure you that the committee is making great efforts to approach the proposed congresses and convention with a united front to produce a strong leadership that would enjoy the support, trust and confidence of all members.

“A leadership that would protect party interest above personal and primordial interest, promote unity and take the party to a more prosperous height.”

On his part, former governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha told the party and Nigeria youths to stop procrastinating, but remain focused, rise and take their position saying; “Power is taken, not given, the life and future of the country is in your hands.

“There should be industrial revolution, I traveled to China and I saw smoke everywhere, they’re producing one thing or the other, but the only smoke you see here in Nigeria is that of Ishiewu,” he said.