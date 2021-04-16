Your Queens will multiply, Queen Naomi prays for Ooni

Olori Prophetess Silekunolami Naomi Ogunwusi, the wife of the Ooni of Ife, has publicly expressed her wish for her rivals to multiply as she prayed for her husband’s queens to multiply.

On Thursday, April 15th, the clergywoman said this sarcastically at a dinner party held in the Palace to celebrate her birthday.

The King and her husband, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, as well as other royal Chiefs and dignitaries, attended the dinner.

READ ALSO: Nigeria’s inflation rate rise to 18.17 percent

Queen Silekunola Naomi was seen on her knees before her husband in a video that went viral on social media.

It was assumed that she was offering her vote of thanks at this stage. She was overheard saying a few words of blessings and multiplication to her husband.

She went on to say that the Kingdom will have more Queens. When she said this, the Ooni burst out laughing.