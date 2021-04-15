Your govt is floating on the water of deceits- Adamawa APC replies Gov Ahmadu

Tom Garba, Yola

The All progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa said Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri is one of the failed Governor, rudderless leaders, showing the qualities of incapable to govern the state resorted to an open show of his failure, sitting and floating on the seat of deceits

APC organizing Secretary, Alhaji Ahmed Lawan said is replying to the Government of PDP under the leadership of Fintir the stakeholders meeting in Yola, Wednesday accused the immediate past administrations of the decay in all facets of the economy in the state.

Lawan said Fintiri and the government is leading have succeeded in wafting around and against the overall interest of the people in the state, saying that the government is deceiving Adamawa electorates through their lying system of fresh air with nothing tangible to present to the state.

Lawan further said the PDP government whose affairs Ahmadu is managing to continue to be audio with no concrete achievements since its inception in 2019.

“This is a government of speech, paper making, and press releases. It’s an audio government of saying this and saying that with no single project being commission.

“They would have convinced us more by commissioning projects, telling us the number of people they have employed, this government would have done us good by telling us that minimum wage promised to civil servants is real. This is a government that promised our people in tongue for the past two years and nothing yet on the ground to show.

” They should tell how much is the money being received as kickbacks on the unneeded flyover bridge. His presentation today is more of false claims as he brags with only government projects, RAMP two, and other international NGOs.

“This is a government that Match Salaries was not paid to some civil servants, a government that is known for being disobedient to court orders.

“There is no wisdom in blaming past government if the government knows what it’s doing and serious, Adamawa State endowed with both human and natural resources, let him explore those areas, his shifting blames games shows the government high level of incapacitation and a time of chasing him out of the system is approaching soon,” Lawan said

Recall during the PDP stakeholders meeting Governor Ahmadu gave detail of his stewardship said state’s backwardness caused by past administrations, inherited a devastated system.

The Governor scored his administration high saying that despite financial crunch, COVID-19 scourge, and insecurity, he was able to give a robust account of his stewardship in the last two years.

In his speech, Ahmadu said:

“Distinguished Stakeholders, I have taken the pain the take us through some

of these gloomy indicators so that you can have a mental picture of the

the situation at hand when we took over.

” I am not lamenting. Far from it. I do know, these are pitiably extraordinary problems created by the wrong people in

leadership.

“And your collective anger that you require a true leader to turn

the fortunes of the State for the better was the result that brought me on

board.

“The sure way to thank you for this decision is to periodically give you

a detailed breakdown of what we are doing to reverse the ugly narrative.

Where we are Now,” he said

“We met a State that was virtually devastated in all ramifications,

requiring more than ordinary ingenuity to patch and revamp. Conscious of

the task at hand, we went all out, dared distractions, and subdued impossibilities. Today, the ugly narrative is fast reversing, Adamawa State is changing and our people are happier. This fact is admitted even by our fanatic antagonists.

“We inherited a socially destabilized society with a disenchanted citizenry

who live in constant fear of losing their lives, livelihood, and properties.

While the general loss of trust, attendant upon by ethnic and religious

suspicions and intolerance was brewing among our plural nationalities.

“Absence of justice and fairness has instituted a culture of identity politics which was negatively taking its toll on our people. Perennial farmer-

herder conflicts were claiming lives, herds, farm produce, and even

settlements of our people.

“The situation was so bad that no community in Adamawa State can claim freedom from it. Kidnapping and unrestrained urban crime such as the activities of ‘Shila-Boys cult went on brazenly as if there were no constituted authority to contain them.”

The northern zone which was just recuperating from the attacks of the dreaded Bokoharam insurgents were practically abandoned to their faith with most of them converting the emergency IDP camps into a permanent abode with no hope of a return to their ancestral homes.

“The State was sliding into anarchy with no demonstrated authoritative commitment to sanity and control,” he said.

The governor who decried the state IGR when he took over said despite the daunting challenges, he was able to restore sanity to the once battered state economy.

” In 2018, the annual IGR of Adamawa State was about 6 Billion. This was

considered paltry in this age where every State is deploying all its arsenal

to transit to self-reliance and sustainability.

We inherited a Suffocating N140-Billion debt burden which we had to service every month from the Federal Allocation. As if this was not bad enough, there was a standing monthly overdraft line to pay salaries provided by commercial banks that

chocks. This has led to budget indiscipline and non-compliance with

extant appropriation laws,” he said.