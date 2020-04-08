Governor Bala Mohammed’s elder brother, Alhaji Adamu Duguri has told those in the act of kidnapping to fear Allah and desist from doing so because it is not good for the society.

This was contained in a press release issued to journalists on Wednesday by the Senior Special Assistant on Media to Governor Bala Mohammed, Alhaji Muktar Gidado.

Duguri, who was kidnapped about two weeks ago by four armed men in Bauchi, said he has forgiven his abductors.

The release said Alhaji Duguri, who is also the Wakilin Bauchi, stated this on Wednesday when the state Deputy Governor, Senator Baba Tela led top government officials on a sympathy visit to his residence in Bauchi over his recent abduction.

Duguri, who said he has considered the incident as an act of God, expressed gratitude to the entire people of the state and other well-wishers for their support and prayers throughout the period of his abduction to the time he regained his freedom.

“All hands must be on deck towards ensuring the success of the present administration and for the development of the state in particular,” he maintained.

The Deputy Governor, Sen. Tela, who led top government officials on the sympathy visit, emphasised on the need for prayers for the safety of the entire citizens of the state.

“We can only give praise to Almighty Allah for making it happen throughout the period of his captivity, we keep praying for Allah’s intervention of his release, Alhamdulillah he is here with us in good health,” the deputy governor said.

He appealed for more prayers for the speedy recovery of Governor Bala Mohammed, who is still in isolation after been tested positive for coronavirus to enable him to continue with his laudable developmental projects across the state.

The delegation include the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Sabiu Baba, Chief of Staff, Government House, Bauchi, Dr. Ladan Salihu, commissioners and other top government functionaries.