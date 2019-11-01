…Announces plan for forthcoming Album & NGO. launch

Talented teen and Inspirational artiste, Iseoluwa Abidemi is out with another inspirational and mind-blowing single titled ‘YES I CAN’ which is already gathering a lot of media buzz at the moment since its release.

With a touch by Producer extraordinaire, Ambassador Wole Oni, the new song, YES I CAN, is a quest to see every child believe in his/her potentials by being focused, tenacious and dedicated.

It will interest you to know that the content of this new body of work is the central theme of Iseoluwa’s soon to be released Album.

Speaking on the new song, Iseoluwa disclosed that the new work cuts across all age brackets but with utmost focus on children/youths to believe in themselves and never give up at any point in time.

She said “This is a project so dear to my heart and I can’t wait to get positive responses and impact the new song will gather”

However, it is pertinent to note that come Sunday, November 24, 2019, the official floating of the YES I CAN N.G.O./Album launch will hold at the prestigious Eko Hotels & Suites with Headliners like Wole Oni, Bee-Jay Sax, Tope Alabi, Tim Godfrey, Laolu Gbenjo, Mercy Chinwo and Mike Abdul. Other great Artistes too are going to add more colour to the event.

Speaking on the plans for the NGO/Album launch, Iseoluwa noted the essence is to influence the world positively, using her Music as a major tool, while simultaneously appreciating God’s wonderful work in her life.

“I feel so excited as a young Star because Music has always been one of my foremost means of expression. I use it to express the mind of God; to encourage people; to Worship God; I am passionate about Music; but I hope to be a lawyer in future,” she enthused.