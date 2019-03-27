Young men allegedly brutalized by SARS officers in Lagos

SARS officers in the Igando, Lagos state area have been accused of assaulting two young men for unknown reasons.

Twitter user @Egwakhen, who made the allegation, shared the photos of the assaulted men, one of them currently on admission in the hospital. He wrote

”This happened yesterday in Igando, Lagos State..Some SARS Members just bust some of the guys who do hangout in my area..No history of any known crime…Beaten beyond recognition and have to be place on admission..Note phones, wristwatch, chains and rings gone”.