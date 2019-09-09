A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State, Chief Perekemo Kpodoh has accused the National chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole of conspiring with the leadership of the party in the state to rig the recently held governorship primaries in favour of a candidate who lacks capacity.

Kpodoh who bared his thoughts in a statement issued in Yenagoa, alleged that Oshiomhole was involved in a shady and bias support for the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, whom he said promised the National chairman of the party fake oil blocs to ensure David Lyon emerges as the APC governorship candidate in the state.

The former Special Adviser on security matters to the state government also noted that the party’s primaries was made without taking note of the fact that the over two million members that participated in the Presidential primary months back did not participate in the alleged fraudulent governorship primary.

He said; “With the figures given as results of the primaries, it shows it was handwritten. In the indirect primaries, those involved in the voting are few known officers of the party. But in the direct mode of primaries, those involved should have party membership cards.

Are those involved in fraudulent declaration of result reducing the figures of our party members? Or have they entered into an alliance with Gov. Dickson and the PDP to rubbish us at the poll?’

According to him, “instead of an increased participation of party members in the process, it is a joke that the attempt by the people who rigged the purported primaries in favour of Lyon did it without due consideration to numbers of party members. Those who rigged the primaries in favour of David Lyon are invariably telling the world that APC in Bayelsa is less than 50,000 members.

“As a ruling government, we should have been seen to be conducting a more transparent and acceptable governorship primaries,” he added.