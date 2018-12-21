You must secure 2019 elections, Buhari tells Police

President Muhammadu Buhari has charged the Nigeria Police Force to act professional in line with the code of conduct of policing by ensuring that the 2019 general election is secured from all forms of electoral fraud and violence. Buhari stressed that it is the duty of police to ensure that the elections are hitch-free from multiple voting, ballot box snatching and vote buying are prevented. The president said this on Thursday at the convocation and passing out parade of 602 First Regular Cadet Course at the Police Academy (POLAC), Wudil, Kano State. He reiterated that it is the duty of the police, supported by other security agencies to adequately secure the elections. He said: “You must do everything possible to make the election violence free to avoid ballot box snatching, multiple voting, vote buying on sites, attack on electoral officers and other acts which might negatively impact on the elections and their outcome.” Buhari emphasised that the elections must be conducted in a violence free environment for it to be adjudged credible, free and fair in the eyes of both local and international observers.The President pledged that his administration will continue to do all that is possible to make the Nigeria Police efficient and responsive to the security needs of the country by providing the necessary assistance to make its operations technology based. While congratulating the graduands on successfully completing the five years training programme in the institution, Buhari enjoined the new officers to be courageous, brave and determined in the fight against all forms of crime in the country. He maintained that “the success recorded in the fight against Boko Haram in the North East cannot be related without mentioning the support you are giving to the Military. The group is no longer occupying any Nigerian Territory as it used to before the advent of this administration”. ”The recent attacks by the Boko Haram group can be likened to attempts of defeated insurgents to re-organise its ragtag and scattered individuals. This, however, will not be possible as adequate strategic plans have been put in place in conjunction with our neighbouring countries to completely wipe out the group, ” he added. The President noted that he was happy to be the first serving President to witness the passing out parade of the first batch of Nigeria Police Academy Cadet Officers. ”You should consider yourselves privileged, not only for being able to complete the course but for being adjudged worthy in character, fitness and in learning to pass out as Cadet Assistants Superintendents in the Nigeria Police Force,” he said. Meanwhile, the president warned the police to desist from acts which tend to bring the community in conflict with them. He said that unprofessional conducts such as illegal detentions, extrajudicial killings, torture and violation of fundamental human rights were unacceptable and must be avoided by the Nigeria Police Force at all times. ”We must abide by the constitutional code of conduct in policing our people.” “The Police in its efforts to fight crime must work in partnership with the community, adding that the police cannot properly police the people without their consent,” he told the 602 graduands. Buhari also used the occasion to remind police officers to shun corruption and resist all temptations that impede the integrity and professionalism of the Force.”It is appropriate to warn you as Police Officers not to see yourselves as being above the Law. You must be above board and resist all temptations. Be contented with your salaries and allowances. ”The Government recently increased your general emoluments to make you more efficient and effective in the discharge of your duties. With this increase in your salaries, you have less reason to fall into temptations of financial or other inducements. ”Let me again reiterate that this administration has zero tolerance for corruption. Corruption is the major reason why the Nigerian economy has not developed at the rate of other comparable countries. A major highlight of the ceremony was the presentation of a sword of honour to the best graduating Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police, Shuaibu Aminu, by the President. He also presented an award to the best female graduating Cadet, Assistant Superintendent of Police Evangeline Babuba. Earlier in his remarks, the Minister of Interior and chairman of POLAC council, Abdulraman Danbazau, said that Mr. President’s visit confirmed his firm commitment to the reform of the Nigerian Police. The minister urged the National Assembly members to expedite the passage of the bill on the Police Academy to make the institution be at par with other federal degree awarding institutions in the country. He appealed to Mr. President to continue to give financial support to the academy to enable it develop critical infrastructure and run its programmes with ease. In his remarks earlier, the Commandant of the Academy, Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Yakubu Jubrin, told the new officers that those who believe that “the police is a place to make cheap money will not go far.” He enjoined them to be civil, saying that they must learn to be professional in their duties. “Anyone found acting contrary will be arrested and tried in line with the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he stated. He assured that the police is capable and ready to secure lives and property in the country saying, there will be no hiding place for criminals. Dignitaries at the function include Kano State Governor; Jagigawa State Governor; Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II; Emir of Nupe; Minister of Internal Affairs; Deputy Governor of BauchI State; former governor of Kano State, Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau; representatives of service chiefs, and EFCC acting chairman, Ibrahim Magu amongst others.