You make my heart sing’ – Femi Fani-Kayode gushes over his new lover, Chika Nerita

13th June 2021
by Ada Ada
Femi Fani-Kayode

Former Nigeria aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode is clearly in love at the moment.

The politician took to his Instagram page today, June 12, 2021 to gush over his new lover, Chika Nerita.

He shared a video of Nerita on this morning with the caption; ”You make my heart sing.”

As expected, the video has stirred reactions with many of his fans expressing their happiness for him.

