You Have failed woefully, a Liar – APC deputy secretary, Nabeena attacks Lai Mohammed

Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Yekini Nabena has fired back at Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed amid their faceoff over the All Progressives Congress revalidation exercise in Kwara state.

Recall that Mohammed in his response to Nabena’s earlier comment, had questioned the legitimacy of his (Nabena) position in the ruling party and described him as an impostor.

However in a statement released on Wednesday February 17, Nabena described Lai Mohammed as a ”failure.”

The APC spokesperson who challenged Lai Mohammed to list his achievements in the last five years, stated that whatever the Minister says is considered a lie. He further described Mohammed as the imposter, while also questioning his relevance in Kwara State.

“Time has left Lai Mohammed behind and he can’t catch up with time.

“Lai Mohammed and his fifth columnists are the biggest problems of this administration.

As the Minister of Information and Culture that is supposed to explain the policies and programmes, including remarkable achievements of this administration to Nigerians, Lai Mohammed has failed woefully.

“Whatever he says is considered as a lie. If not, Lai should tell Nigerians what has been his contributions in the last five years.

“At the right time, Lai Mohammed and his gang will be exposed and Nigerians will then know the real impostor, that time is sooner.”