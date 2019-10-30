The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said there is no way the All Progressives Congress (APC) can escape justice at the Supreme Court, given its weight of evidence proving that PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, won the February presidential election.

The PDP cautioned the APC and supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari to desist from their blackmails and irresponsible allegations against the PDP and Atiku Abubakar, as such can never sway the Supreme Court to alter the course in the matter.

The party said the APC, being discomfited by the weight of evidence against it and President Buhari, has resorted to cooked-up stories, inventions and threats, in a bid to smokescreen its machinations against the Supreme Court; all characteristic of individuals desperate to distract the court.

Party publicist, Kola Ologbondiyan stated this in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.

He said: “The PDP has built a solid case at the Supreme Court. It stands with Nigerians across the country in believing that Justice will prevail. On the other hand, the APC, seeing that it has no hope, has been devising all manner of shenanigans to overheat the system so as to create the ground to derail the course of justice.

“Nigerians are aware of how chaotic the APC has been since the PDP and Atiku Abubakar succeeded in assembling our undisputable evidence before the Supreme Court, including the clear miscarriage of Justice in the judgment of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT), which even the tribunal admitted was full of errors.

“Nigerians are also aware how the APC plots to frustrate and irritate the Supreme Court by filling a cross appeal seeking to direct the apex court on what to do with the critically flawed judgment of the tribunal.

“Unfortunately for the APC and the Buhari Presidency, all the flaws in the judgment of the tribunal are bare before Nigerians; they are now before the Supreme Court and the APC cannot escape justice”.

The PDP resolved not to dance in the mud with the APC, which it said “is reputed as a party of schemers, blackmailers, manipulators, scammers, coercers, power mongers, certificate forgers and desperate individuals whose desire is to cause confusion, blackmail the Supreme Court and disrupt the trajectory of justice in this case”.