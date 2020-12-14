You can access up to N3m Sports Minister assures NYSC members

By Kingsley Chukwuka

The Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, has assured the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), members that they can access between N250,000 to N3,000,000 from the Federal Government Youths Initiative Programme.

Dare said the scheme has a whopping amount of N75 million ready to be disburse to youths with good business plans.

The Minister stated this on Monday in Mangu, near Jos, at the NYSC permanent Orientation Camp in Plateau State.

He said the N75 million is tied to the Federal Government Youth Initiative Programme, which corp members stands a better opportunity to benefit from.

According to him: “This would serve as a means of bridging the technical and digital skills gap in the country. All that is required of you to benefit from the initiative is to Know Your Customer (KYC) viable business plan which would be rated, and the beneficiaries could get between N250,000 and N3 million, with which to start a business.

“I urge you to apply and that if you do, your information would be channel to your state coordinators, whom would in turn channel same to the NYSC’s headquarters in Abuja, for submission to the Ministry of Youths and Sports Development.

“The aim of the initiative was to provide 500,000 youths with digital skills in about 15 to 20 different areas such as robotics, and enjoined them to key into the DEEL initiative.

“The NYSC represents the nation’s single largest concentration of youths in the country annually, and as such, the corps members should serve as foot soldiers of positive change, development and as youth ambassadors to help to disseminate the works of the government”, he said.

READ ALSO: FG reopens NYSC orientation Camps, gives date for opening

Earlier, Embu, who received the Minister and his entourage, thanked him for the visit and described it as a morale booster for the corps members.

She said that since the arrival of the Batch B stream 1B corps members to to camp, they had adapted well and that none of them corps had developed any adverse health challenge.