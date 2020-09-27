Yorubas in Kogi, Kwara seeks for merger with south-west

Yorubas in Kwara and Kogi states are clamouring for a merger with Southwest states through boundary adjustment. They also want to be independent within the proposed region, Daily Times gathered.

This statement was made by the people of Kwara South Senatorial District, through the Kwara South Consultative Forum (KSCF).

The forum lamented the Yoruba of Kwara South occupying seven out of the 16 local government areas in the state and their counterparts in Kogi state were not given any say to determine where they wanted to be and who they wanted to live with before lumping them in the Northern Protectorate, contrary to their right to self-determination as enshrined in the United Nations Atlantic Charter.

The forum in their submission to the National Assembly said: “The search for freedom, liberty, independence, and self-determination for our people, born and unborn, therefore continues. We want a group and region to which we truly belong, where respect between us and others is reciprocal.

”We can no longer tolerate second class citizenship, marginalisation, and domination in a place and state that is supposed to be for all of us who live in it.”

On the Presidential system of government, as currently is in the country, the KSCF boss noted that it is very expensive for the country’s economy, adding that it’s also insufficiently participatory to satisfy the yearnings and aspirations of the citizenry, including the country’s heterogeneity. Hence the clamour by the Forum for the

return of the country to the parliamentary system of government.

KSCF said: “The bureaucracy paraphernalia of the presidential system are so numerous and unwieldy that its maintenance constitutes a huge drain on the resources of the government. Too much power is concentrated in the executive arm, particularly the President, to the detriment of the legislature that represents the actual federal nature or character of our people.

“Corruption is rife and more pronounced under the presidential system as is currently being witnessed in the country. The nation’s experience since 1966 has shown that parliamentary system would attract less corruption and abuse of power, be more responsible and responsive to the nature of Nigeria’s federalism.

“The adoption of a parliamentary system of government would reduce the power of the executive that oversees our national security and foreign affairs. Besides, we recommend that the National Assembly should be a unicameral, part-time institution. This would drastically reduce the cost of governance and the spate of acrimony associated with elections and representation.”

The forum faulted the current Nigeria’s federal system, saying it is short of being federal; it is more unitary or quasi-federal. Aderibigbe said it was as a result of this they are demanding for a minimum of six regions that would centre around the present geo-political zones, with some power devolved to them from the centre.

