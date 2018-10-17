Yoruba Language, not vernacular, Aare Gani Adams tells stakeholders

…As Olokun Festival Foundation holds Yoruba Quiz

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has said that Yoruba Language is not vernacular and should not be regarded as such, saying that the struggle to promote the Language has started in earnest.

Speaking yesterday in Ikeja, Lagos, during the Yoruba Quiz Competition organised as part of activities for the ongoing Olokun Festival, Aare Adams, said the platform is designed to educate pupils of the various schools in the state and others for them to be proficient in the Yoruba language.

“We have done a lot of injustice to the Yoruba Language, and that has affected us seriously, particularly, in the way we relate with the rest of the world.

I am always worried by the way we handle the language, however, we need to encourage the use of Yoruba Language in our homes and the schools, especially, from the primary, secondary to tertiary institutions.

We can easily catch them young when their brain is still young. I am a living witness to the struggle involving cultural evangelism. The glory we are celebrating today is the gain of what we did more than 15 years ago.”

Aare Adams noted also that it is sad that government has been reluctant in sponsoring cultural events and festivals, adding that all the cultural activities, including festivals are being funded by the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC), saying his new status has helped the various organisations under his leadership.

“Apart from Osun Osogbo festival and Eyo, Olokun Festival remains the most celebrated festival in the country. The just concluded Twins Festival in Igbo Ora, Oyo State, where about 2000 twins were celebrated was a good development which must be encouraged,” he said.

“In China, 75 percent of their programme is on cultural promotion, with population of about 1.6billion people promoting their cultural identity.

The British, French, Arabs, Dutch and the Portuguese will never toy with their languages and heritage .They spend a lot of money in promoting their languages.

I am happy with the initiative as promoted by our foundation and I pray that the children will be good ambassadors of the Yoruba race and Nigeria as a whole.”

In her remarks, Chairman of the Akomolede Yoruba in Lagos State, Mrs. Zainab Olaitan, expressed appreciation to Olokun Festival Foundation, saying efforts are on to change the wrong perception people have about the Yoruba Language.

“It is our responsibility to promote our Language as it is done in the developed world. Let us promote our language by the way we talk and dress. Let us promote our culture and tradition by all means that is possible,” She said.

Deputy Director, education District 6, Lagos State Ministry of Education, Mr. Legbeti Paul, said the state government is doing everything to promote indigenous Languages, adding that platforms like the Olokun Festival Foundation will complement government’s efforts in making Yoruba Language a globally acceptable language in the world.

About 21 secondary schools participated in this year’s Yoruba Quiz competition, including, Isolo Junior Secondary School, Ojota, Mushin, Atunrase, Ilupeju, Army Children school, AUD Junior secondary School, Ikeda Junior College, Unity Junior High School, Gbagada Girls High School, and several others.

Prominent guests present at the event include Professor Kolawole Raheem of the University of Education, Wine, Ghana, Olokun Festival ambassadors, Yomi Fash Lanso, Alhaji Akeem Olanrewaju, Muyiwa Oshinaike, Chairman Lagos state,TAMPAN Elders Council , Alhaji Olanrewaju Adisa, Mr. Akeem Babs, Chief Mrs. Iyabo Adeyemi, Mrs. Ajimuda,and Mrs. OKuniyi and qualified teachers representing the various secondary schools in Lagos state.

At the end of the competition, Ilupeju Junior High School, came first, followed by Isolo Junior High school and Oregun Junior High School came third respectively.