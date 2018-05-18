Yoruba indigene foundation set for 10th year anniversary

Ajibade Alabi

…As most beautiful Yoruba girl 2018 takes set stage

It will be all color mixed with paparazzi, glitz and glamour for the 10 th anniversary of Yoruba indigene s foundation even as the organizer has made it clear that this year anniversary which incidentally will be their 10 th year since the inception of the respected association will be unique as the association will crowned the Most Beautiful Yoruba girl for 2018

“Our forthcoming tenth year anniversary will be special this year. We have many programmers lined up for the anniversary among which is the most beautiful girl 2018 (Omidan Arewa Yoruba 2018” the statement reads

“The Most Beautiful Girl was first inaugurated in 2016 as our first edition while the 2018 edition is to mark the foundation s 10th year anniversary and also to empower our girls out of the streets, already arrangement has been made with the Federal Institute of Research Oshodi(FIIRO) the Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC) and Bank Of Industry (BON) towards training the girls after the event”

Daily Times also gathered that the auditioning of the Most Beautiful Girl will be done throughout the six South West state comprising Ondo, Osun, Ogun, Oyo, and Lagos state while Edo, Delta, Kwara and Kogi state will also be included in the auditioning with grand finale coming up at the Muson Centre , Onikan Lagos on Friday august 31st, 2018

“We will also have a special award night where we would present an award in recognition of past and present Yoruba heroes and exhibition of Yoruba arts and craft” stated Chief RasheedGbadamosi ofr the chairman of the foundation

The fear of Karim brothers

As permutations and horse-trading for the All Progressive Congress, APC governorship ticket in Oyo State, Ayo Karim, the millionaire CEO of Constrain West Africa PLC has become the beautiful bride with his “Ayo ni o “slogan. Perhaps because of his urbane outlook and electioneering approach, Ayo has become the darling of Oyo indigene at home and abroad practicing a message of quality representation and a brighter future for all sundry. And the heat of his message is catching on like wildfire. Conversely, political gladiators are obvious of his far reaching moves. For an aspirant who embodies immeasurably qualities the incumbent Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi has highlighted as prerequisite for his prospective successor, Ayo has understandably become the target of sustained campaigns of calumny even from within his political family, the APC, interestingly with nothing seamy whether in his private or business life to harp on, the narrative has bordered on how he purposely double-crossed his older brother , kola, the wealth group Managing Director/CEO Shoreline energy international in the quest to given their beloved Oyo state which has purportedly polarized the family

A family source disclosed that kola an international businessman rated by the influential Magazine, Forbes, in 2014 as one of the ten most powerful men in Africa did not at any point discuss a political move to his family

One of kola s associate who should know said the brothers are at peace and jointly working towards taking Oyo state to a level that would make even Governor Ajimobi proud of his choice as a successor

Aishat Babangida’s heart of gold

It has been a known fact that love has been fair to Hajia Aisha Babangida the first daughter of former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida. The amiable lady has been married twice and twice divorced. In spite of this Aishat has refused to be bugged down but has rather chosen to live her life in an enviable manner. Aisha is fast turning a multi-functional woman through her exploits as a philanthropist, educator and functional expert. She has been executing one landmark project after another as part of her mission to help redeem the society and its women from the iron grip of poverty. Her burning passion for the poor led her to establish Egwafin Microfinance Bank, through which she gives soft loans to women with business ideas but have to deal with startup capitals. Aisha, the founder of Tasnim foundation takes it further with the launch of her Africa 500 initiative, a mission to bolster the SDG s empowers and trains businesswomen to improve the economic situation in countries throughout Africa in order to bring light to the power each woman has when it comes to influencing their communities

Daily times gathered that hundred of women have benefited from her kindness

Kiki Okewale becomes fashion superstar

Queens and princesses, high powered female celebrities, female senators and politicians, stylish Nollywood icons, discerning female captains of industries you name them, everyone is in awe of Kiki okewale

Not in bad way though,; they have only become enchanted by her unique designs and styling excellence

The soft- spoken beautiful woman, who is married to popular Lagos doctor, Babatunde Okewale , is fast getting all the accolades, hogging and attention from the rich and famous with her array of stylish fashion designs with which they are now taking their fashion games to the next level

These fashion trendsetters have therefore, turned Kiki s office at hope plaza in Opebi area of Ikeja, Lagos to a Mecca of sort, especially few days before any high-octane event

To underline her importance to the style and outlook of the high and mighty, Kiki is on retainers of the country s top and powerful women