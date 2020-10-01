Yoruba community commiserates with el-Rufai, others on demise of Zazzau Emir

By ldibia Gabriel

The Yoruba Community Council, Kaduna State, has joined other well meaning Nigerians to commiserate with Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State on the death of the Emir of Zazzau Dr Shehu Idris.

The Council also extended its condolences to the Zazzau emirate, council of chiefs, and the entire people of Kaduna State.

Its president, Alhaji Liadi Adeyinka Olapade, described the late emir as the most detribalised Nigerian and a promoter of unity.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Alhaji Liadi Durowade, Publicity Secretary of Yoruba Community Council, Kaduna State.

The Council prayed to God to grant the family and the entire people of Zaria, the fortitude to bear the great loss.

“We wish to condole with his Excellency, the Executive Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasiru Ahmed el-Rufai, the family, and entire people of Kaduna State over the passing away of our beloved Father, His Royal Highness, the Emir of Zazzau, Alh. (Dr.) Shehu Idris.

“May Almighty Allah grant him Aljannah Firdaus and grant the family and the entire people of Zaria the fortitude to bear the great loss,” the statement reads.