Yobe Senators clash over missing school girls

The Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan, representing Yobe North Senatorial district and his counterpart, Senator Mohammed Hassan of Yobe South Senatorial engaged each other in verbal attacks over Yobe missing school girls on Thursday.

Trouble started when a point of order was raised by the former governor of Yobe, Senator Bukar Abba Ibrahim, through order 43 drawing attention of the Senate to the ugly incident where Boko Haram allegedly attacked Government Girls Technical School, Dapchi in Yobe State.

Bukar Abba, however, added that government was doing enough to rescue the missing girls.

Responding, the Senate Leader lauded President Muhammadu Buhari and troops for prompt response that led to the rescue of some missing school girls as at Thursday morning.

“Mr. President, distinguished colleagues, I want to commend President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigeria security for their effort in rescuing some girls. It is a great achievement.”

However, the statement did not go down well with Senator Mohammed, who condemned the Senate leader for such praises.

Hassan explained that security was the responsibility of government, adding that government has failed to have allowed the abduction in the first place.

Profiling attacks in the state, Hassan said security agents were not doing well deserving of praises by the Senate Leader.

Though, Hassan was speaking through order 43, deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu stressed that each lawmaker has rights to expression of opinion as it affected national issues.