Yobe primaries: Sen Hassan attributes victory to people’s confidence

Sen. Mohammed Hassan (PDP-Yobe) has attributed his victory during the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senatorial Primaries in Yobe to the people’s confidence in his representation.

Hassan said this in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to him, the outcome of the primary election was a clear indication that “my constituents were satisfied with the role I played as senator representing them”.

“I have done a couple of projects for them and they have said it very clearly that I represented them very well on the floor of the senate and in other activities of the National Assembly.

“For me, the outcome of this election is a victory for the people of Yobe South,” he said.

The lawmaker expressed optimism that he would win in the 2019 general elections to continue with his projects for the people.

“I am sure of defeating my opponents in the general election because the electorate have confidence in me,” he said.