Yobe Govt donates N50m to Potiskum mosques project

The Yobe State Government on Saturday donated N50 million at the appeal fund raising of Potiskum emirate central mosque in Potiskum.

Speaking at the occasion, Gov. Mai Mala Buni said: “I want to cease this opportunity in behalf of entire Yobe state government to donate N50 million. I also wish to donate another N10 million on behalf of one of my close associate.”

Buni also encouraged other people to make their donation either in cash or in kind according to individual capabilities and incomes.

He thanked the Chairman of the committee, Dr. Bulama Gubiyo, the Chief Launcher, Alhaji Auwal Abdullahi, and other guests for their contribution and dedication.

Abdullahi had earlier donated N50 million and enjoined guests at the occasion to avoid fake promises.

He said it was better to make little but genuine donations than empty pledges.

In his part, Ahmed Lawan, the Senate President donated N20 million and another N7 million on behalf of three other senators.

Other people who sent their donations include Adamu Aleiru, former governor of Kebbi state N5 million, Sen. Ibrahim Geidam N10 million, Alhaji Aliko Dangote N10 million, Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff N10 million among others. (NAN)