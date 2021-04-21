Yinka Odumakin’s Burial: Be wary of people sourcing funds, widow says as family releases funeral Programme

The family of Yinka Odumakin, a former spokesman for the pan-Yoruba party Afenifere, has denied that funds for his burial were raised.

According to a statement released on Wednesday by the deceased’s widow, Joe Okei Odumakin, the family does not want the deceased’s legacies to be jeopardized.

In a statement sent to SaharaReporters, the family officially declared the order of the burial rites.

The Odumakins also cautioned people to be careful of other programs produced by others in order to avoid being deceived or exploited.

“In the wake of various programs being released by people other than us, we, the family of the late Yinka Odumakin, felt it was appropriate, fitting, and important to provide sympathizers and guests with the authentic programme for the funeral of our beloved husband, father, wife, and brother.

“Funeral rites begin at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at the Police College in Ikeja. At this place, there will be a lying-in-state, tributes, and a song service. Around 4 p.m., all activities come to a close. After 4 p.m., there will be no further activities at this location to allow for planning for the next day’s events.

“Body departs Lagos for his Moro country home in Ife North LGA on Friday, April 23, 2021. A candlelight procession will take place at Origbo Anglican Grammar School in Moro. The departure time is 6 p.m.

“On Saturday, April 24, 2021, at 8 a.m., a lying-in-state service will be held at Origbo Anglican Grammar School in Moro. After the funeral service at 10 a.m., his body will be interred in a private ceremony.

“We strongly advise all to be careful of other programs that contradict the one presented here in order to avoid being fooled or exploited.

“The family has not mandated anyone or any community to raise funds or other money to ensure that our son receives a proper burial.

“While the family appreciates the outpouring of love from the general public for Yinka’s life of dedication and public service, as well as the legacies he has left behind, we hope that no one or entity does anything to tarnish his legacy or undermine the values he lived for.

“As his caring and mourning kin, we owe this bounden obligation to our beloved son. And we hope that everyone will be considerate of our feelings.”