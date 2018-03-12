Yemisi Fancy releases third single under Meshtro Entertainment

Nollywood actress turned singer Yemisi Fancy has been busy cooking up another chart bursting song.

Having upped her music game with her last single, Disco, Yemisi has been up and doing in trying to drop another song that will not fall short but beat the previous ones. Today, March 8, the lawyer turned entertainer will drop another hit titled Gimme Love in which she featured hit beat maker and music producer Krizbeatz.

Yemisi Fancy dropped her last single titled Disco in October 2017. The song and its accompanying video trended such that American singer Rihanna allegedly borrowed a leaf from it. Rihanna was the cover star of Vogue Arabia magazine and she graced the magazine cover with the same hat Yemisi wore in her video of Disco.

Though she is yet to come up with a video for Gimme Love, Yemisi Fancy who is a trained dancer like she did in her previous videos will sure thrill her fans with skilled dance steps in the forthcoming multimillion naira video.

Gimme Love will be Yemisi Fancy’s third single under the Meshtro Entertainment music label which she said has helped her live her dream. Her first single was Oyari then Disco which was produced by celebrity music producer Krizbeatz the producer of Tekno’s Pana.

Yemisi is also a Nollywood actress and she has been able to balance singing with acting. She is also a TV presenter and a dancer.

The Oyari singer actually started out in the entertainment industry in a dance group in 2006. She once noted that she applied her knowledge of law in her transactions in the entertainment industry. Yemisi is a graduate of law from the University of Lagos.

Mutiat Alli