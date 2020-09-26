Yemi Alade is Goodwill Ambassador for UNDP

Mama Africa crooner and Nigerian female Pop Star, Yemi Alade has been appointed Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) by the UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner.

Speaking on her new appointment, Yemi Alade in a video message via her instagram page said the ambassadorial role with UNDP will give opportunity and further help her shine a spotlight on the disproportionate impact of the health and socio-economic crisis on the poorest and most vulnerable people, who are often women, especially in developing nations.

“It is an honour to be named UN goodwill ambassador to the UNDP programme, an agency whose core mission completely aligns with mine, to end poverty and to erase all forms of gender inequality.”

She also said she would focus on those suffering from the social-economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

She continued: “Women are among the 4 billion people who are trying to survive COVID-19 without any form of social protection,” said Alade.

“I want to lend my voice to these women and other vulnerable people who make up half of the world that’s struggling to make ends meet.

They don’t have the luxury of working from home and are putting their health at risk just to put food on the table.”

It is pertinent to note that Yemi Alade joins UNDP during a milestone year that marks the UN’s 75th anniversary and the launch of a Decade of action for the world to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.