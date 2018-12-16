YEDC bestows 2018 electricity customer award on Taraba Gov

Taraba Governor, Darius Dickson Ishaku, yesterday received an Award of Electricity Governor of the year 2018 from Yola Electricity Distribution Company (YEDC). Speaking at the event held yesterday at the Executive Chambers of Government House, Jalingo, Governor Ishaku charged the management of the company to extend the services to all the Local Government Areas of the State. The Governor, who opined that the welders, technicians, electricians, mechanics and other artisans or skilled workers at the Local Government level will have access to electricity services if made available also added that such will enhance socio-economic development of the State. Governor Ishaku revealed that since he took over power about three years ago, he has spent huge sums of money to purchase transformers for various communities across the State. He said the Hospitals at the three Senatorial zones of Wukari, Gembu and Karim Lamido will benefit from the gesture. While calling on the company to permanently solve the problems of pre-paid metres, Ishaku charged consumers to settle their bills and to always pay as at when due to enjoy regular electricity. Speaking earlier, the Chief Executive Officer, YEDC, Baba Umaru Mustapha disclosed that Governor Ishaku picked interest in electrifying the State when he was Minister of State, Power. He pledged the resolve of YEDC to increase electricity supply to the State and also establish a new business Unit in Kona, Jalingo Local Government Area of the State. In his comment, the YEDC Business Manager in the State, Rufus Kanawa congratulated Governor Ishaku for the Award. Kanawa stated that the Award given to the Governor was not surprising considering his contributions and investments in electricity supply in Jalingo the State capital and other parts of the State. He enumerated that in the sector of Power, Governor Ishaku has imparted much on the lives of the rural dwellers especially those at the Local Government Headquarters. Okerafor Athanatius, Jalingo