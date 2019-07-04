Former Barcelona and Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure sealed a two-year deal with Chinese second tier league club Qingdao Huanghai on Wednesday and declared that the move was inspired by his desire to help a club that plays beautiful football get promotion to the premier league.

Toure, 36, left Olympiacos in December 2018, but insisted he was not yet done with playing football professionally.

The former Cote d’Ivoire captain and four-time African footballer of the Year is now raring to go in China.

“Since the start of my football career, I have always loved challenges and now I have decided to take this new challenge and make history once again with Qingdao Huanghai Football Club,” Toure was quoted in a statement.

“This is a very exciting young club with a lot of potential and we share the same philosophy that is to play beautiful football. It will be my great honour to grow and succeed with this club.

“I believe my experiences in football will offer something new to this growing club and together we can make great history. I can’t wait to let my football do the magic once again, let’s enjoy football together!”