Yahoo Boys Stealing Pants Will Face The Consequences – Oba of Benin

The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, has warned Nigerian youths, especially yahoo boys stealing pants for money rituals to desist from the act or face the consequences Oba Ewuare gave the warning on Sunday during a thanksgiving service at the Holy Aruosa Cathedral in Benin to round off the 2018 annual Igue Festival Celebrations, Vanguard reports. He said youths who cling to the illusion that they could become wealthy by killing people or stealing female underwear for ritual purposes, would no doubt face the consequence. He added that the behaviour was abominable and alien to Benin customs and tradition. The monarch interceded for Nigeria and her leaders and urged politicians and youths to shun acts that could undermine free, fair and credible elections in 2019.The Oba also warned politicians to desist from violence and other acts inimical to the electoral process. He cautioned youths not to allow themselves to be used as political thugs to cause mayhem during elections. The Oba was accompanied by his wives to the church service which was conducted in Edo language.