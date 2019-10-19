Security details attached to the Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello have been alleged to have attacked The Publisher of Aljazirah Nigeria Newspapers, Comr. Bassey Etuk Williams in Abuja.





The ugly incident which happened at about 7.30pm on Friday night took place without Mr. Williams provoking the governor’s aides.

An eyewitness who confirmed the story said Governor Bello and his men blocked Mr Williams from accessing his residence at No. 12, Benghazzi Street, Wuse zone 4, Abuja, with their cars.

Governor Bello’s security aides attacked Mr William as soon as he questioned why an innocent citizen should be denied access to his residence. Beside the attack, Williams life was also threatened by Bello’s men who said they have their boss’s backing to deal with him.

As at the time of filing this report, Mr Williams whereabouts is not known owing to the threat on his life by Governor Bello’s men.



However, Williams has lodged complain in Police Station and has vowed to challenge the assault by Governor Bello's men in the court, a close source confirmed he will be launching a N1bn suit against Governor Bello and his men.

However, Williams has vowed to challenge the assault by Governor Bello’s men in the court.

This attitude is condemnable and should be treated with all seriousness because we can’t imagine such attitude by security aides of a sitting governor who is preparing for re-election come November.