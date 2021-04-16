Yahaya Bello: More PDP Govs will join APC — Daily Times Nigeria

By Tom Okpe

Yahaya Bello, the governor of Kogi State and a presidential candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 general election, has announced that more members of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), including governors, will soon join the ruling party.

Governor Bello made the revelation during a meeting of the party’s Registration and Revalidation Exercise Committee, chaired by Jigawa Governor Abubakar Badaru, on Thursday at the party secretariat.

Bello who is the Chairman, Mobilization of Youths, Women ànd PWDs Committee said:

“We are mobilizing representatives of other political parties, including Governors, in the same way that we are mobilizing youths, women, and people with disabilities to join our side, and I can assure you that more people will soon join us.”

“Remember, there are some that àre youthful àt heart but highly màtured so, we are bringing them into the party. You will see them in numbers.

“I told you that there will only be one more Governor who will join our party, and you can see that everyone is flocking to the party because this is where things are happening; this is the party that is moving the country forward.”

That is why you see us strong, and waxing stronger, moving forward in unison.”

He said the meeting enumerated about 15- 17 subcommittees also, read out terms of reference for all the members to peruse, understand, digest and come up with more robust engagements in subsequent meetings.

“There will be periodic reports to the party because it is a standing Committee, not an Ad-hoc Committee. Periodically, as events unfolds, the Committee will be meeting at various subcommittee levels and at steering committee levels, advising and guiding the party through all its activities,” he stated.

READ ALSO: Updated: Buhari returns, says: I have high expectations from IGP, service chiefs

On Tripartite Committee, Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege emphasised that it’s à continious excercise.

“That meeting is continuous; bulk of the issues were discussed there and decisions taken, basically with recommendations made to Mr President, Muhammadu Buhari.

“Until he sits and acts on them, I’m not at liberty to discuss those recommendations.

“Be that as it may, the Committee was put in place to bring cohesion between the executive arm, legislative arm and the party. We had a couple of meetings, so far, so good,” hè stated.

The party innaugurated the registration and revalidation committee excercise, to register both old and new members with a view to accertàin accurate number of pàrty members ahead of the 2023 general election.