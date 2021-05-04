Yahaya Bello: APC has performed beyond PDP’s 16-year achievements

Yahaya Bello, the governor of Kogi State, said on Tuesday that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has outperformed the Peoples Democratic Party’s 16-year record (PDP).

Bello said his party has provided Nigerians with good governance during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.

“In general, the APC has outperformed the PDP in Nigeria’s 16 years of governance,” Bello said from the Kogi State Government House in Lokoja.

“APC’s achievements in the last six years outnumber their 16-year reign of terror. The data is available. We’ll remind Nigerians of where the APC inherited the country and where we are now.”

The PDP has been in power since the country’s return to democracy in 1999 until it was ousted by the APC in 2015.

President Muhammadu Buhari, the then APC presidential candidate, and the incumbent had swept to power on three main promises: fighting insecurity, fixing the economy, and combating corruption.

Nigerians overwhelmingly voted for the APC government six years ago, believing that things would improve as a result of the messages of hope. The governor also addressed the country’s growing insecurity, urging all Nigerians to work together to address the problem rather than politicizing the issue.

While noting that banditry had been an issue in Nigeria even before the emergence of the APC-led Federal Government, Bello said his party is doing its best in ending the menace of bandits’ activities. On the security situation in Kogi State, the governor reiterated his administration’s commitment to flushing out criminal elements.

According to him, Kogi remains the safest state in Nigeria, notwithstanding the recent attack that claimed the life of a commissioner and the abduction of a local government area in the north-central state.

He said, “I will reiterate that Kogi State is the safest state in Nigeria today. It doesn’t mean that there are no pockets of issues that we are grappling with. “Like I always say, they will come in their numbers but they will never return back, especially the criminals. Yes, there are some notorious spots in the state.”