YAF threatens to resist #EndSARS protest in Yorubaland

By Tunde Opalana

A socio-cultural organisation, the Yoruba Appraisal Forum (YAF) has threatened to go all out against sponsors or persons planning another round of protest under the guise of #EndSARS in any part of Yorubaland, Daily Times gathered.

While insisting that no course is worth the blood of Nigerians irrespective of tribe, creed or religion, the group said the nation at this critical moment cannot afford the killing of innocent people or wanton destruction of properties.

In a statement made available to the media in Abuja on Thursday, the National Coordinator of YAF, Adeshina Animashaun, said the group was reliably informed that those behind the plan for a fresh #EndSARS protest have a more sinister objective of destabilising the Nigerian nation for the selfish political end of their sponsors and paymasters.

The statement read “intelligence reports at our disposal have indicated that the masterminds of this devilish plan are bent on throwing Nigeria into total chaos to hasten the collapse of governments at both the state and Federal levels to enable them to execute their evil plans for the hapless Nigerian people.

“They are planning to take advantage of the absence of police and other security personnel in all the nooks and crannies of Nigeria, following the violence that attended the October #EndSARS protests, to wreak further havoc throughout the country once again.

“We’re aware that many of these so called youths and #EndSARS protesters are still in possession of the arms and ammunition they carted away when they attacked and burnt police stations and even killed policemen last October.

“Their continued possession of these guns has continued to embolden them in their devilish activities and their current plan for another round of #EndSARS protests so that they can have the opportunity to use these stolen weapons to perpetrate further evil, further looting and killing of more innocent people”.

The YAF, therefore, charged the police authorities and other security agencies to act fast without wasting time in mopping mop up these weapons still illegally in the hands of hoodlums.

The group added that it discovered the planned action is what some “renegade political contractors, jobbers and rascals” are planning to capitalise on under the guise of youth action to feather their own devilish political nest.

“On our own part as YAF members, we won’t hesitate to mobilise all our members across Yorubalnd to confront those planning another wave of #EndSARS protests in any part of the South-West.

“Henceforth, we have declared such persons and groups persona non-grata in the entire Yoruba nation. They and their cohorts must, henceforth, not be seen anywhere in our beloved South-West homeland.

“Already, South-West has lost properties worth trillions of naira, not to talk of invaluable human lives, due to the October 20/21, 2020 violence that followed the #EndSARS protests and can no longer afford to lose more to the unpatriotic and evil activities of hoodlums masquerading as fighting the genuine cause of the ordinary Nigerian.

“We’re still grappling with and even yet to come to terms with the unimaginable aftermath of the last October #EndSARS protests. The large scale destruction, especially in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital, is still shocking to many Nigerians as it is unprecedented”, warned the YAF.

