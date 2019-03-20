YABATECH Rector counsels staff to uphold integrity

Esther Taiwo

The Rector, Yaba College of Technology, Engr. Obafemi Omokungbe, has encouraged staff in various unit/Department of the College to sustain integrity in all ramifications through self-discipline as honesty is the best policy and righteousness exalts a nation.

During his welcome address at a one day Anti-Corruption Sensitisation Programme for Principal Officers, Deans of School, Directors of Academic and Service Unit, Heads of Teaching and Non-Teaching Department organised by

the Anti-Corruption and Transparency Monitoring Unit (ACTU) of Yabatech, titled “Corruption Consequences and Prevention in an Organisation’’, he commended ACTU for the timely intervention, and said that the second stanza of National Anthem has addressed the theme,

if we can obey it to the letter, corruption will be reduced to the barest minimum.

“The workshop could not have come at a better time than now that the College is strategizing for a new beginning in all spheres of activities are expected to usher in men and women of integrity.

Thus a new orientation and mindset are required to bring about the desired result of a College known for its reputation as the first and still the best.”

The main lecture of the day was delivered by Yabatech ACTU Chairman, Dr. Fred Fatuase.

He expatiated the meaning of Corruption, Types of Corruption, Magnitude of Corruption, Factors that breed Corruption, Consequences of Corruption, Corruption in Education Institutions, Corruption Preventive Strategies, and concluded the lecture with this slogan

“Together we build a society free from Corruption.”

Interesting and germane questions were asked by the participants, while the representative of Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Commission (ICPC) Chairman, Mr. Tope Eegunjobi and ACTU desk Officer, Mr. Japhet Udeani, were on ground to do justice to the questions and made clarification on unclear issues.

In another development, the Rotary Club of Mushin Golden led by its President Mr. David Chidozie were in Yaba College of Technology (Yabatech) recently to contribute their own quota to the development of education in Nigeria by donating educative books to the College.

The Club donated 11 copies of Physics Mathematics by Jude Ndubuisi Onichi; 1 copy of Organic Chemistry by Brown and Frote, 1 copy of Organic Chemistry by William H. Brown, 1 copy of Organic Chemistry by G. Marc London, and 1 copy of Inorganic Chemistry by Gary L. Miessler and Donald A. Tarr to the College Library.

The Rector of the Institution, Engr. Obafemi Omokungbe who was represented by the Deputy Rector Administration, Mrs. Titilayo Ukabam expressed the College profound gratitude to the rotary club and commended Rotary laudable effort in promoting and supporting education in Nigeria.

The College Librarian, Mrs. Taye Adebowale also eulogised Rotary Club for its generosity and promised that the Books would be put in good use.