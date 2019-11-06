Granit Xhaka is likely to leave the club in the January transfer window after being stripped of the Arsenal captaincy.

Xhaka was stripped by Arsenal manager Unai Emery of the captaincy and left him out of the Premier League side’s squad for their Europa League game against Portugal’s Vitoria.

READ ALSO First African player to captain Arsenal Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ?



Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang takes over the permanent role, although he was also not in the 18-man travelling squad for the match in Guimaraes and Hector Bellerin is likely to stand in instead.