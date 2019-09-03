President Buhari on Monday has expressed deep concerns over reports of ongoing killings of Nigerian citizens and destruction of properties in South Africa.

In effect, according to a Press release signed by the special adviser on media and publicity to the President, Mr Femi Adeshina,President Buhari has sent special envoys to President Cyril Ramphosa of South Africa to express Nigeria’s displeasure over the maltreatment of her citizens.

The envoy is expected to leave latest Thursday, September 5, 2019.

Details Later…