Commandant-General of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has directed the immediate deployment of operatives of the corps across the country to prevent breakdown of law and order.

Gana gave the directive in a statement issued by the NSCDC’s Public Relation officer Emmanuel Okeh on Thursday in Abuja.

The commandant-general said that the deployment follows the directives of the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, explaining that the measure is to avert retaliatory attacks on South African companies and people in the country.

He said he shares the thoughts of the minister, who has condemned the reprisal attacks by some Nigerians as an expression of anger over the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

“This is not the solution to the crisis at hand because more lives of innocent Nigerians and properties worth millions of naira would be lost in the process,’’ he said.

Gana said that apart from deploying personnel to provide physical security, the NSCDC has engaged the crisis management department and the peace, and conflict resolution team to mitigate the crisis.

“This is to immediately carry out enlightenment and advocacy programme to educate the citizens on the need to embrace peace and shun violence because of its dire consequences on our collective security,’’ he said.

He appealed to Nigerians to be patient with the federal governments and not allow the retaliatory attack snowball into national emergency in order to avert hoodlums taking it over.