The Minister of foreign affairs, Mr Godfrey Onyema has said that there was no death recorded among Nigerians in the existing xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

Mr Godfrey who made this known to newsmen on Friday after a meeting with the Senate panel led by Senator Bashir Ajibola said,” “We know for a fact that no Nigerian life has been lost,”

However, there was destruction of properties which Onyema said the federal government is greatly concerned in ensuring an adequate compensation for those damaged property.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Godfrey Onyeama, also has said that the country would not cut diplomatic ties with South Africa over the ongoing xenophobic attacks on Nigerian, but other measures will be taken to resolve the issue.

According to him, “We just met with the senate committee to review the situation with regards to South Africa and we looked at all the possible options we analysed the possible causes and agreed on a road map going forward,”.

In addition, he said that, “It has been happening for far too long, it’s becoming almost endemic, so with the distinguished senators, we are helping with some of the options that we may have to ensure that this will be the last time we will ever be meeting to talk about Nigerians attacked in South Africa and to take definitive measures.