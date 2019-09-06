The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Godfrey Onyeama, has said that the country would not cut diplomatic ties with South Africa as it would greatly affect Nigerians and their huge over the existing xenophobic attacks on Nigerians.

Onyeama, who made this statement on Friday before the Senate Committee on Diaspora said , available statistics from the Nigeria High Commission in Pretoria has shown that over 800, 000 Nigerians are legally living in the South African country and taking such action would not be in the interest of Nigerians in South Africa.

He also noted that special envoys are presently in Johannesburg on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari would return to Nigeria on Saturday, explaining that their report would guide the Nigerian leader to take the right in the overall interest of the country.

Onyeama, who further briefed newsmen after a meeting with the Senate panel led by Senator Bashir Ajibola, said Nigeria would consider other rather consider other options to resolve the unpleasant issue than dissolve diplomatic ties.

“We are not thinking to the stage of diplomatic ties called off. There are various options. We are not by any means at a stage where we are breaking diplomatic relations with South Africa, he added.