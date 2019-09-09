…Investors stake N17.08bn on shares in 15,431 deals in 5 days

…As equities market investors lose N184bn in one week

The latest xenophobic attacks in South Africa have resulted to uncertainty in the equities market trade of the share of MTN Nigeria Plc., as the telecommunication company share price dropped by 2.13 per cent in just one week.

At the close of the week trading activities, a total turnover of 1.101 billion shares worth N17.082 billion in 15,431 deals were traded this week by investors on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) in contrast to a total of 713.141 million shares valued at N13.295 billion that exchanged hands last week in 16,237 deals.

Also, investors in the equities market recorded a total loss of N184 billion in first week trading of September 2019, mainly driven by profit-taking on MTN Nigeria, Transcorp, Forte Oil, and Nestle Nigeria, among others.

For instance, MTN Nigeria share price depreciated to N138 per share last Friday from N141 it opened for trading on Monday.

Investors reacted as the telecom company shutdown all its stores and service centres across the country over the fear of being attacked.

A reprisal attacks targeting the company’s offices and facilities arrived on the heels of persistent xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other foreign nationals in South Africa.

The company’s share price recovered last Tuesday, rising by 1.08 per cent to close N140 per share but declined back to N138.50 on Wednesday.

On Thursday, September 5, 2019, MTN Nigeria’s share price fell, dropping to N138.05, a decline of 0.03 per cent and last Friday, the leading network provider’s share price dropped further, hitting N138 per share, representing 0.32 per cent.

Meanwhile, the market capitalisation, which represents investors’ worth in the market, closed at N13.207 trillion, representing the decline of 1.38 per cent or N184 billion from N13.391 trillion the market opened for trading.

At the end of last week trading, the NSE All Share Index decreased by 1.38 per cent or 379.24 basis points to close at 27,146.57 basis points from 27,525.81 basis points it opened.

Market analysts had anticipated the bearish momentum to continue, although there is room for gains due to opportunities for bargain hunting in fundamentally sound stocks.

The NSE Consumer Goods Index and NSE Oil/Gas Index declined by 1.34 per cent and 0.02 per cent to 519.05 basis points and 198.38 basis points respectively.

However, NSE Banking Index, NSE Insurance Index and NSE Industrial Index increased by 0.20 per cent, 0.83 per cent and 0.59 per cent to 321.83 basis points, 107.74 basis points and 1,097.67 basis points respectively.

Overall, a turnover of 1.101 billion shares worth N17.082 billion in 15,431 deals were traded last week by investors on the floor of the Exchange in contrast to a total of 713.141 million shares valued at N13.295 billion that exchanged hands in 16,237 deals in the prior trading week.

Similarly, Analyst at GTI Securities Limited stated that “Owing to the current low prices of a number of fundamentally viable stocks, we expect bargain hunting to gather momentum in the next trading week. Hence, we expect to improve overall market performance.”

The Exchange revealed that 27 equities appreciated at price during the week, higher than 25 equities in the previous week. 34 equities depreciated in price, lower than 35 equities in the previous week, while 105 equities remained unchanged, lower than 106 equities recorded in the preceding week.

According to NSE weekly report, “The Financial Services industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 752.440 million shares valued at N9.900 billion traded in 8,519 deals; thus contributing 68.34 per cent and 57.96 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

“The Conglomerates industry followed with 93.204 million shares worth N239.250 million in 883 deals. The third place was Construction/Real Estate Industry with a turnover of 65.808 million shares worth N66.730 million in 100 deals.

“Trading in the Top Three Equities namely, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, Access Bank Plc and Zenith Bank Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 530.372 million shares worth N9.096 billion in 3,604 deals, contributing 48.17 per cent and 53.25 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.”

Analyst at APT Securities and Fund Limited said that, “Even though the market maintains waves between the north and south poles, some signs of improvement are evident from the market performance during the week’s trading sessions.

“It will be notable to point out that most stocks have undergone corrections, hence bottomed out and it will be advisable to accumulate in tranches fundamentally justifiable liquid stocks that have shed weight over time.”

However, the Chairman of MTN Nigeria, Ernest Ndukwe, has condemned both attacks in a statement, stating that working together serves a better purpose than being divided.

He noted that violence should not be accepted as the solution; rather everyone involved should collaborate to resolve the issues.

His statement came two days after MTN Nigeria’s Chief Executive Officer, Ferdinard Moolman, condemned the attack on properties belonging to Nigerians in South Africa.

Ndukwe said: “The board of MTN Nigeria wishes to add its unequivocal condemnation of the xenophobia and violence against Nigerians and other nationalities in South Africa over the recent days, as well as the violent response to it in Nigeria. Violence cannot and must never be acceptable and we must reject it in the strongest terms possible.

“We offer our profound sympathies to all those affected and urge all stakeholders and communities in Nigeria, South Africa and other countries, to act with restraint, and to work collaboratively to address these issues.

“It is in all of our interests to work together”.

In response to the attack on its centres and stores, MTN Nigeria closed its offices across Nigeria due to fear of further attack.

The company later informed the Managers to resume September 7, 2019, while another staff are expected to resume their duties tody, Monday, September 9, 2019.

Prior to the shutdown, the telecoms firm last week launched a mobile money transfer service, targeting Nigerians without bank accounts, and said it planned to become a payment services bank once it obtains approval from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Meanwhile, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said over 5000 people have reportedly lost their jobs in Lagos to the reprisal attacks caused by the xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

He made this known during his visit to the shopping malls attacked in Lagos, where he disclosed that Nigerians were the most affected because the businesses attacked in Lagos were employers of Nigerians.

He, therefore, advised that such action shouldn’t repeat itself, because while the Xenophobic attack occurred in South Africa, the jobs that were affected in the process were Nigerian-connected and not otherwise.

The tension between Nigerians and South Africans had heightened when a Nigerian was reportedly killed by some South African Police officers in his home and when businesses, as well as other properties, belonging to Nigerians in South Africa, were burnt.