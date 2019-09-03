*Time to go beyond diplomatic rhetoric -Abaribe

Reacting to the persistent xenophobic attacks of Nigerians in South Africa, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has said it is unfortunate that both countries have not done enough to reduce the spate of attacks.

According to him, both Nigeria and South Africa share a history of brotherhood and camaraderie at different times in their history, advising both nations not to allow this ugly development cause a blot in their shared history.

The former vice president charged leaders of both countries to press all available diplomatic buttons as fast as possible and to impress on citizens from both sides to see themselves as brothers and never as adversaries.

“True, the days of apartheid in South Africa and military rule in Nigeria are far behind us; we still both have a common enemy and that is in expanding the space for economic prosperity to a large range of our peoples.

“The new battle is economic in nature and it will be delusional for both Nigeria and South Africa to think that it is a battle we can win in isolation of each other. Neither and never can victory in the economic battle come by the way of turning daggers at each other.

“For Nigeria to realize her economic potentials, we must be ready to welcome and protect South Africa investments on our soil and ditto for South Africa to welcome and protect Nigeria’s investment in capital and manpower.

“There are no short cuts. The only path to success in the battle against poverty and lack of economic empowerment to our peoples will require Nigerians and South Africans to soldier on as brothers and sisters.

“It must involve governments from both ends to rework our bilateral trade agreements and statutes to respond to the realities of this time.

“Meantime, our mission in South Africa should open its doors wide open for all humanitarian support that will be required of them from Nigerian victims of these attacks.

“Also, it will be a good take off ground for solution to this problem for the South African government to cause a probe into the attacks and bring all perpetrators to book,” he said.

Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe has urged the federal government to go beyond diplomatic rhetoric and compel the South African government to immediately stop the attacks and killings of Nigerians living in that country.

In a statement released in Abuja, Sen. Abaribe described as barbaric the unwarranted attack and killing of innocent Nigerians and declared that the seeming cold approach of the South African government to the vexed issue, casts it as being complicit.

“That being the case, our government must go beyond diplomatic niceties and ensure the protection of our people living in that country henceforth. The Presidency must stamp their feet on the ground and call that government to order.

“We have an emergency; this is not the time to play good guy international diplomacy. The gory pictures of our people being slaughtered on the streets of South Africa in recent times lower our collective spirit, even as it tends to diminish Nigeria’s prestige in the comity of nations. The Presidency must stop the dripping,” he said.

Sen. Abaribe added that it is inconceivable that South Africans will take this deplorable route against Nigerians, who committed huge human and material resources during their very dark hours in the ignoble days of apartheid.