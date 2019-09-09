Edo state Deputy Governor, Philip Shuaibu on Monday lauded President Muhammadu Buhari’s quick response during the xenophobic attack on Nigerians and other foreign nationals in South Africa.

Shauibu said this in an interview shortly after presiding over the 2019 batch ‘B’ stream II corps members passing out parade from the orientation camp at Okada.

He said that the singular action the President took changed the phase of the whole struggle of Nigerians in South Africa.

“Nigerians should join in solidarity with our people that are being tortured or killed in the struggle. We should go about our peace protest, not to destroy property of South Africans that do businesses here,” Shuaibu said.

The deputy governor also advised Nigerians to be patient, show good example and desist from indulging in any form of violence or killings.

In a related development, Founder, Guild of Nigerian Professionals in South Africa (GNP-SA), Ms. Omotola Adetunji, says recurring attacks against foreigners in that country portends great dangers to the unity and economic prosperity of Africa.

Adetunji in a statement made available in Lagos on Monday said that it is saddening that the attacks took place barely few weeks after the signing of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA).

According her, the guild will continue to promote cooperation amongst Nigerians and South Africans, while strengthening the hands of Nigerian professionals based in South Africa.

“We are pleased with the report by the South Africa’s presidency after the visit of the special envoy that President Muhammadu Buhari will make an official visit. This visit is to strengthen the bonds of friendship between the two countries and tackle the issues which have been raised in recent days.

“We strongly condemn any criminal acts carried out by Nigerians or any other foreign nationals in South Africa and categorically assert that any Nigerian engaged in illegal activities should desist from such.

“We also hope that the police do well to arrest foreign nationals engaged in crimes but not resort to their unlawful killings,” she said.

Adetunji condoled with the families of victims of the attacks, especially that of a taxi driver, Jabu, who was shot dead in Pretoria.

“We condemn acts of community vigilantism or mob justice, particularly if such attacks are based on allegations which have not been investigated by the police,” she said. (NAN)