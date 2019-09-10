Sequel to the call by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Federal Government to take over MTN Nigeria as a way of sending a strong message to the South African government and its people over the unending xenophobic attacks on Nigerians, President of the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), Mr. Olusola Teniola, has said acquiring the company will not solve the protracted problem.

The telecommunications companies’ president advocated for dialogue between the Federal Government of Nigeria and other African governments to get a permanent solution to the problem.

In an interview with The Daily Times at the weekend, Teniola described MTN as a Nigerian company, saying there cannot be any need for the Federal Government to take over the company.

“MTN Nigeria employs 98 per cent of Nigerians in the company and its assets are based in Nigeria, employing Nigerians to the tune of close to 100,000 directly and indirectly. So, it is already a Nigerian company. There’s no need for the Federal Government to take over a Nigerian company. You know that Dr. Ernest Ndukwe is the chairman of the company after from Paschal Dozie and the majority of the board members are Nigerians.

“So, I believe that MTN, now listed on the stock exchange, equates itself to a Nigerian company. The incidences that happened in South Africa are unfortunate, but these incidents cannot be resolved by the seizure of MTN’s assets. It won’t resolve those problems. What will resolve the problem is continuous dialogue between the Federal Government, other African governments to get a resolution,” he explained.

The APC, through its national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, had last week said Nigeria should not sacrifice its interest because it wants to play the big brother role in response to attacks on Nigerians by South Africans. He added that it was worth it for the Nigerian government to take over the remaining shares of MTN that are owned by South Africans so that MTN becomes fully Nigeria-owned.

“We should no longer sacrifice our own national interest just because we want to be the big brother of a people that do not recognise the role, the enormous and the huge sacrifices that our country has made over the years to protect and defend the interest of the African continent,” he said.