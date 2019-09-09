Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has blamed the widespread xenophobic attacks on foreigners, especially Nigerians living in South Africa to the spread of fake news by youths on the internet.

Adesina, who revealed that most of the videos and pictures trending on social media since the beginning of the attacks in South Africa dated as far back as seven years ago, called on Nigerians to love the country irrespective of its many faults to build the kind of Nigeria they want to live in.

Speaking at the event of the Naija Youth Talk 2019 with the theme: ‘’The Nigeria we want’’ organised by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) on Monday in Abuja, Adesina said that the youths who are the future leaders have a right to build the kind of country they want.

Adesina, who also attributed religion, ethnicity, language and nepotism to the recent attacks in South Africa, lamented that if we continue with the trend, Nigeria will never grow beyond the level it is today.

He said that “if we have the kind of country we want, why would we go and become second, third or fourth class citizens anywhere else? But, I would like to stress that for us to get that kind of country, we must love our country and our country must reciprocate by loving us in return. But, the question is do we love this country?

“Nigeria, in its past and maybe present state, may be unlovable, but it remains our country. What we see today is Nigerians battling against Nigeria. A large number of Nigerians are happy when Nigeria does not work. They gloat when things seem not to be going well. There are many faults in this country, but we must love the country.

“Since these xenophobic attacks began, most of the visuals that we see online are fake; some dating back to two, five or seven years and people are sharing it as if it is something currently happening in South Africa.

“And majority of the people sharing these videos are youths. We must not continue with this trend in order to build a better Nigeria.’’

On his part, UNICEF Country Representative, Peter Hawkins, who noted that Nigeria has the highest number of youths in the world, raised concerns that such huge number can become a challenge to national development if not properly managed.

Hawkins, who was represented by Chief of Basic Education, UNICEF, Dr. Euphrates Efosie said ‘’Nigeria’s youth bulge is one of the largest in the world. Out of a population of 200 million, more than 64 million persons are in the 15 to 35- year age bracket normally categorized as young persons.

‘’It is easy to see this as a challenge to national development and it can be, if not properly managed and harnessed. But, the youth population of any nation is a key ingredient of national development, a bridge and transition to a prosperous future. You the youth of Nigeria, this is your time.’’

While reaffirming the continued commitment of UNICEF and other partners to do more, Hawkins added that despite gains in the situation facing Nigerian children and young people, much remains to be done.

‘’Young people today live in a world of unlimited potential. However, despite gains in the situation facing Nigerian children and young people in recent years, much remains to be done. Too many Nigerian children and young people are being left behind, especially when it comes to education.

‘’Today’s conversation will allow young people to reflect on and celebrate the progress made by the youth to create the Nigeria we all want, as well as to build momentum and support for further action,’’ he added.