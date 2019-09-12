Deputy Vice Chancellor Academics, Kaduna state University (KASU), Prof. Abdullahi Ashafa, has advised the federal government to shift its foreign policy focus from African centered to citizens centered.

Ashafa, a professor of diplomatic and military history, made the call during a discourse on “Xenophobia in South Africa: Its origins, trends and remedies” organized by the history department of the university.

He said Nigeria must abandon its “Father Christmas foreign policy” which leaves it with nothing to show for its efforts to a more rewarding foreign policy beneficial to Nigerians.

The academic said that rather than cry over xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa, the federal government should make the country attractive as a destination for greener pastures.

According to him, the foreign policy of a country depends on the strength of its economy, military and leadership, and therefore, called on Nigerian leaders to live up to their responsibilities to make Nigeria great and attractive.

“We are living in past glories by telling South Africans our roles in their liberation struggle, which they have all forgotten and treated as event of the past.

“Our country has retrogressed and become irrelevant because we have been surpassed by countries that once looked up to Nigeria as a destination for better living.

“We have been sleeping for too long, governed by corrupt, gluttonous, predatory and irresponsible clique of elites.

“We have allowed our corruption, terrorism, banditry, lawlessness and laziness, bad roads, non-functional institutions and infrastructure to define us, which allowed the world to treat us as a bunch of criminals,” he stated.

The professor further said: “If anything, the South African events should wake us up as Nigerians once woke up Ghana in the 1980s, with the popular slogan ‘Ghana must go’. Today, Ghana is the envy of not only Nigerians but the rest of African countries.”

He however, advised the South African government to educate its citizens to embrace the African identity and run an inclusive government to attract more skilled Africans to create an ‘America in Africa’.

The deputy vice chancellor explained that, as the most industrialized economy on the continent, South Africa is the only country that can provide economic opportunities for African professionals.

The South African justice system, he said, must also wake up to its responsibilities, stressing that over 400 foreigners were killed between 2008 to date and none of the perpetrators has been convicted. (NAN)