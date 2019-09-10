.320 Nigerians to land at Lagos airport, says Air Peace boss

.As fresh violence breaks out in Jo’burg

The Federal Government has commenced airlifting of Nigerians from South Africa following the deployment of two aircrafts to bring back willing Nigerians.

Chairman/ Chief Executive Officer, Nigeria Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri – Erewa made the disclosure on Monday after meeting with the Senate Committee on Diaspora and Non – Government Organisations at the National Assembly

According to her, out of about 800, 000 Nigerians in South Africa, 640 persons have already registered with the Nigerian embassy to be transported back home.

She also said that the Federal Government has started documentation process for Nigerians whose immigration documents have expired.

According to her, government will issue emergency travelling documents to them to enable them enter Nigeria and that government will provide soft landing and succour to the returnees.

“They went on their own and have volunteered to come back. They belong to states as well, but on the part of the Federal Government, we have the SIP programme that we encourage them to enroll in, small -scale entrepreneurial programmes with the Bank of Industry, Special Intervention Programme that we encourage them to enroll with.

“So there are things that they can do. But, we will still demand compensation from South Africa for Nigerians whose businesses were destroyed,” she added.

Dabiri – Erewa said the Federal Government is on top of the situation and will ensure that justice prevails by bringing culprits to book while it will continue pushing for compensation for those whose means of livelihood were destroyed.

Our correspondents report that the first batch of 320 Nigerians to be evacuated from South Africa aboard Air Peace Airlines will arrive the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

Chairman of the airline, Allen Onyema, who disclosed this, stated that the returnees will touch down at the cargo wing of the airport in collaboration with the airport and other security agencies.

He said the first batch is part of the over 700 Nigerians so far captured to be brought back home by the indigenous carrier.

Speaking in a telephone interview in Lagos, Onyema said the carrier has secured the necessary approvals from the relevant aviation and other authorities both in Nigeria and South Africa for the evacuation.

He said the aircraft deployed for the operations and its crew will depart Nigeria today (Tuesday) to return on Wednesday afternoon, adding that the aircraft will return to South Africa same Wednesday to return with other Nigerians that could not be accommodated in the first batch.

Investigation revealed that the cargo wing of the Murtal Mohammed International Airport is already set to receive the returnees.

According to a source, officials of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and others are already on the alert for the operation.

Meanwhile, at least two people were reportedly killed and dozen others arrested following fresh xenophobic attacks in South Africa’s Johannesburg city.

According to local eyewitness account, a group of men had raided the city’s central business district on Sunday morning, demanding that foreigners leave the area.

The city’s police chief, David Tembe confirmed that two people had died from gunshot wounds and stabbing, adding that cars, buildings and businesses had been vandalised.

“I think this is pure criminality because some of the shops that were burned did not belong to the foreigners, they belonged to South Africans,” Tembe said.

The attacks, according to reports, began after a speech in the commercial hub Johannesburg by a veteran politician, who was trying to quell tensions over xenophobia.

Mangosuthu Buthelezi was reportedly heckled by a rowdy section of the crowd on Sunday, who later clashed with security forces.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned the violence, saying the authorities would “not allow sporadic lawlessness and violence to disrupt the safety and livelihoods of millions of South Africans and the majority of foreign nationals in our country who are law-abiding and have the right to conduct their lives and businesses in peace.”