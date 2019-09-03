The minister of foreign affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama was in a briefing with South Africa’s High Commissioner to Nigeria, Bobby Monroe while speaking at the a press briefing at ministry of foreign affairs in Abuja on Tuesday 3rd, Onyeama assured Nigerians “We will put in place mechanisms to ensure that situations like this does not repeat itself again’.

Bobby Monroe also addressed the press saying “Nigerians are not the only victims as there have been reported incidents of South African businesses being burnt”.

He said, However 70 arrest have been made in connection to the recent violence, malicious damage to property and theft in Johannesburg CBD.

With regard to the attacks on trucks, 20 individuals have been arrested in KwaZulu-Natal after responding to incidents along major routes and known hotspots in the province. These arrests relate to public violence and obstruction of traffic, possession of unlicensed firearms, attempted murder and malicious damage to property.