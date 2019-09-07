Air Peace on Friday was unable to carry out its promise made earlier in the week to airlift Nigerians facing the xenophobic attacks in South Africa. The flight which was designated to depart Nigeria on Friday was delayed due to lack of proper documentation.

Reports revealed that some Nigerians who were to be helped did not have adequate documents as some had passports that had expired.

However there were reports that the flight has been scheduled to take off on Monday as it has been sorted out that those with expired documents will be issued travel certificates.

Due to air peace offer to the xenophobic victims, some scammers in South Africa are attempting to swindle Nigerians who want to return home.

The airline has warned Nigerians to be weary of scammers as the airlift back to Nigeria is free.