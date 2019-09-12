The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that 178 Nigerians are now on their way back to the country from South Africa.

The ministry told newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday that the returnees were on board Air Peace Airline that is expected to touch down at the Murtala International Airport, Lagos, at 11. 15pm on Wednesday.

The ministry officials on the evacuation mission who updated journalists on the development said that the plane earlier scheduled for take-off at 9a.m, but was delayed due to slow checking -in and clearance procedures by immigration.

The ministry had earlier stated that 640 Nigerians had registered and willing to return to Nigeria, but the first batch would depart Johannesburg on Wednesday while the second batch would depart on Friday.

It said that out of the 313 persons confirmed for the first batch for evacuation, only 84 persons were cleared to embark on the flight.

However, as at the time of this report, it confirmed that 178 Nigerians were on board.

In Lagos, the Chairman of the Nigerian Diaspora Commission, Mrs. Abike Dabiri – Erewa had confirmed that the returnees were being delayed because of immigration formalities at the airport.

Speaking in an interview at the cargo wing of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, she said the Air Peace aircraft detailed to airlift 317 passengers on the manifest of the inaugural flight was delayed on the ground by South African authorities, which brought new immigration rules before the affected Nigerians could be allowed to board the aircraft.

She said the 2.00 pm scheduled time for the aircraft to arrive Lagos was no longer tenable due to logistic and other diplomatic hurdles posed by South African government.

On arrival, she said the Federal Government will carry out profiling of the returnees and keep an open line of communication with them for about two months even as reintegration measures were being put in place.

She added that some stipend in the form of transport fares will be given to them to get to their respective states of origin, while government has mobilised the Bank of Industry to work out several skills acquisition and other social intervention programmes for returnees who are mos.