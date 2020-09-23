WWE Legend Joe Laurinaitis a.k.a Road Warrior Animal is dead

WWE wrestler Joe Laurinaitis, a.k.a Road Warrior Animal is dead his family confirmed his death on Wednesday morning.

READ ALSO: WWE James Harris dies from COVID-19

According to reports he passed away at Tan-Tar-A Resort in Osage Beach, MO aged 60.

At this time, we would like to confirm the passing of Joseph Laurinaitis aka Road Warrior Animal at the age of 60. The family is planning to release a statement later today. At this time we ask for you to keep everyone in your thoughts and prayers. #OhWhatARush — RoadWarriorAnimal (@RWAnimal) September 23, 2020

Laurinaitis had a brief run at the start of his career competing individually as The Road Warrior before being paired with fellow wrestler, Hegstrand, to form The Road Warriors in 1983.

Daily Times reports that Road Warrior was known for his face paint and spiked shoulder pads as well as his imposing frame.



