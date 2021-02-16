WTO: Okonjo-Iweala's victory, most soothing news for a troubled Nation- Secondus — Daily Times Nigeria

Prince Uche Secondus, the National Chairman of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, welcomed the historic emergence of Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, former finance minister of Nigeria, as the first female and African Director-General of the World Trade Organization, WTO.

Saying this is the most fitting news for a struggling nation because of weak leadership in search of its soul.

In a congratulatory message from his media office in Abuja, Prince Secondus said that Dr. Okonjo-victory Iweala’s in the highly contested global place represents the grandeur of tomorrow’s Nigeria, considering the failure of today’s political leaders.

He stated that the victory of Okonjo-Iweala is a reward for hard work and devotion to excellence as she displayed in all roles she held nationally and internationally.



This savoring news arriving at this moment that the country is suffering its worst because of leadership incompetence is relieving and hoping to rise that this land awaits a greater tomorrow.

Prince Secondus noted that the victory of Dr. Okonjo-Iweala shortly after Dr. Akinwumi Adesina’s re-election as President of the African Development Bank, AfDB, was especially pleasing to the PDP, which brought the best heads of Nigeria into government.

Nevertheless, the PDP boss commended President Muhammadu Buhari for setting aside political opinion in supporting the exalted foreign employment for both Adesina and Okonjo-Iweala.

Prince Secondus also commended ECOWAS and the African Union, AU, in particular, to the international community for demonstrating brotherhood when it was highly required.

Finally, in order to lead the world trade, Prince Secondus prayed to God to give our daughter everything she would need, intelligence, intellect, and a discerning mind.