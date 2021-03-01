WTO: NAWE laud Okonjo-Iweala, says integrity, diligence pays off

By Kingsley Chukwuka

A group under the aegis of Nigeria Association of Women Entrepreneur (NAWE), has joined millions of Nigerians to congratulate history-making World Trade Organisation Director-General, (WTO), Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on her appointment.

The Former Nigeria’s Minister of Finance and former World Bank top executive becomes the first woman to lead the World Trade Organisation, our correspondent reports.

However, President of the group, Barr. Vera Ndanusa in an interview on Monday, following the announcement of the new DG’s assumption of office, congratulated her said: “On behalf of women in Nigeria I congratulate Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on her new job as Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, bringing joy and more honour to women and the country at large.

“I believe her track record of integrity, diligence and passion for development will continue to yield positive results and rewards to mankind, and that she will validate the global mandate of repositioning and strengthening the WTO for the greater good of all”, Ndanusa said.

While calling on women to play a more active role in leadership, Ndanusa said the world power seat is dominated by the male folks with the singular ideological that it is a man’s world, adding that women are better leaders as they have innate skills to handle humans better.

She said all new humans are first entrusted into the care of a woman, saying that this is because women are naturally born to nurture, grow and make nothing into something.

“Women leadership skills are now being appreciated as the world embraces more women leaders.

In politics, for instance, we have women leaders like the former President of Liberia, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Michelle Bachelet, former President of Chile, Dalia Itzik, former Acting President of Israel and the newly elected Vice President of the United States of America, Kamala Devi Harris, etc.

“In Nigeria, we have prominent women of power like Ngozi Okonji Iweala, Mrs Alakija, Aisha Buhari, and more”, the NAWE boss said.